Buy, Sell Or Hold Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) At $4.86?

In recent trading session, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw 2.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.86 trading at $0.01 or 0.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $31.05B. That most recent trading price of BBVA’s stock is at a discount of -49.38% from its 52-week high price of $7.26 and is indicating a premium of 19.14% from its 52-week low price of $3.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.10%, in the last five days BBVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $4.86 price level, adding 0.82% to its value on the day. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s shares saw a change of -17.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.53% in past 5-day. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) showed a performance of 18.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.59 million shares which calculate 0.53 days to cover the short interests.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.10% while that of industry is 1.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.10%.

BBVA Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.87% institutions for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BBVA for having 48.88 million shares of worth $278.15 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 23.36 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $132.89 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 34.53 million shares of worth $156.09 million or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $99.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.