Buy, Sell Or Hold Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) At $26.00?

In last trading session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.00 trading at -$0.51 or -1.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.57B. That closing price of AMLX’s stock is at a discount of -28.5% from its 52-week high price of $33.41 and is indicating a premium of 74.96% from its 52-week low price of $6.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 936.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.92%, in the last five days AMLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $26.00 price level, adding 10.59% to its value on the day. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 43.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.09% in past 5-day. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) showed a performance of 28.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.66 million shares which calculate 4.52 days to cover the short interests.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 73.41% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2,212.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -108.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 65.00%.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.97% institutions for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the top institutional holder at AMLX for having 7.17 million shares of worth $92.14 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, which was holding about 2.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.42 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.33 million shares of worth $4.3 million or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.62 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.