AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Shares Are Up 55.0% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In recent trading session, AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) saw 3.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at $0.3 or 42.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.76M. That most recent trading price of APCX’s stock is at a discount of -1924.0% from its 52-week high price of $20.24 and is indicating a premium of 55.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 49710.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 131.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 42.64%, in the last five days APCX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 18.7% to its value on the day. AppTech Payments Corp.’s shares saw a change of -94.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.48% in past 5-day. AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) showed a performance of 5.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36020.0 shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.30% during past 5 years.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.29% institutions for AppTech Payments Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kepos Capital Lp is the top institutional holder at APCX for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.22 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, which was holding about 70000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94500.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20044.0 shares of worth $20444.0 or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10018.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10218.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.