American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Adds 2.47% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.55 trading at $0.09 or 0.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.13B. That most recent trading price of AEO’s stock is at a discount of -181.75% from its 52-week high price of $35.36 and is indicating a premium of 13.78% from its 52-week low price of $10.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.72%, in the last five days AEO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $12.55 price level, adding 3.31% to its value on the day. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.47% in past 5-day. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) showed a performance of 4.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.26 million shares which calculate 4.7 days to cover the short interests.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -48.86% while that of industry is -8.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -75.00% in the current quarter and calculating -42.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.2 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.29 billion in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 261.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.54%.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 31 and September 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 109.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 116.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 109.66% institutions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at AEO for having 25.17 million shares of worth $316.01 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., which was holding about 21.93 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $275.32 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.13 million shares of worth $127.14 million or 5.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.49 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $56.41 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.