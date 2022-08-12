Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Is Up 33.65% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw 1.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.99 trading at -$0.75 or -9.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $367.46M. That closing price of ALDX’s stock is at a discount of -40.34% from its 52-week high price of $9.81 and is indicating a premium of 66.24% from its 52-week low price of $2.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.69%, in the last five days ALDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $6.99 price level, adding 12.52% to its value on the day. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 74.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.02% in past 5-day. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) showed a performance of 33.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.38 million shares which calculate 2.46 days to cover the short interests.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 72.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.17% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.70% in the current quarter and calculating -25.90% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.30% during past 5 years.

ALDX Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.24% institutions for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at ALDX for having 9.9 million shares of worth $44.02 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 16.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.32 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.81 million shares of worth $8.05 million or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.38% of company’s stock.