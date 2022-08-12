Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Is Now 7.54% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In recent trading session, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.00 trading at -$0.91 or -3.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.23B. That most recent trading price of ACI’s stock is at a discount of -35.68% from its 52-week high price of $37.99 and is indicating a premium of 7.54% from its 52-week low price of $25.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.63 in the current quarter.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.16%, in the last five days ACI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the stock touched $28.00 price level, adding 4.6% to its value on the day. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.87% in past 5-day. Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) showed a performance of 8.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.63 million shares which calculate 2.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.84% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.29% for stock’s current value.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Albertsons Companies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.56% while that of industry is -6.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.60% in the current quarter and calculating -19.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.67 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.34 billion in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.06%.

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 10 and January 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.63% institutions for Albertsons Companies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ACI for having 151.82 million shares of worth $5.05 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 28.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lubert-Adler Management Compnay, LP, which was holding about 58.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.93 billion.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.53 million shares of worth $117.34 million or 0.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.09 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $69.42 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.