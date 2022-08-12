ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Climbs 66.20% In 2022; Are Investors Attracted By Its $1.41 Price?

In last trading session, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.41 trading at -$0.02 or -1.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.62M. That closing price of AEY’s stock is at a discount of -100.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.82 and is indicating a premium of 25.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28470.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.40%, in the last five days AEY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $1.41 price level, adding 4.73% to its value on the day. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.82% in past 5-day. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) showed a performance of 6.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 17.11 days to cover the short interests.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.22% during past 5 years.

AEY Dividends

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.45% institutions for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at AEY for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 87751.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.

On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 79262.0 shares of worth $90358.0 or 0.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 75000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.