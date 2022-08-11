With 72.82% From The Low, Is ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.1 or -8.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.62M. That closing price of CNET’s stock is at a discount of -70.87% from its 52-week high price of $1.76 and is indicating a premium of 72.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 566.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.85%, in the last five days CNET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 15.57% to its value on the day. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 79.16% in past 5-day. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) showed a performance of 102.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -506.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -506.8% for stock’s current value.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CNET Dividends

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.27% institutions for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at CNET for having 25139.0 shares of worth $18351.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 20698.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15109.0.