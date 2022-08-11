VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Falls -151.40% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $12.50?

In recent trading session, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.50 trading at $2.06 or 19.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.01B. That most recent trading price of VZIO’s stock is at a discount of -77.36% from its 52-week high price of $22.17 and is indicating a premium of 48.24% from its 52-week low price of $6.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 905.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.73%, in the last five days VZIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $12.50 price level, adding 9.42% to its value on the day. VIZIO Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of -46.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.66% in past 5-day. VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) showed a performance of 30.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.96 million shares which calculate 3.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.74% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -116.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.0% for stock’s current value.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VIZIO Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 113.64% while that of industry is -2.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.00% in the current quarter and calculating 130.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $426.81 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $517.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $390.02 million and $588.32 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.40% while estimating it to be -12.10% for the next quarter.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders