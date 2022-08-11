Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) Stock Ripped -85.09% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) saw 7.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at -$0.1 or -22.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.39M. That closing price of TUEM’s stock is at a discount of -1276.47% from its 52-week high price of $4.68 and is indicating a premium of 47.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -22.73%, in the last five days TUEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 47.12% to its value on the day. Tuesday Morning Corporation’s shares saw a change of -85.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 53.43% in past 5-day. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) showed a performance of -8.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.92 million shares which calculate 22.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.20 to the stock, which implies a fall of -70.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 41.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 41.18% for stock’s current value.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tuesday Morning Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -81.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.35% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -45.50% in the current quarter and calculating -23.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $165.04 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $177.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $177.27 million and $183.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.90% while estimating it to be -3.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.30% during past 5 years.

TUEM Dividends

Tuesday Morning Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 03 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.82% institutions for Tuesday Morning Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Osmium Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at TUEM for having 22.24 million shares of worth $8.01 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 25.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tensile Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 20.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 23.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.17 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.75 million shares of worth $1.93 million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.05 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.92 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of company’s stock.