TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Jumped 3.78% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In recent trading session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.72 trading at $0.21 or 2.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.69B. That most recent trading price of FTI’s stock is at a discount of -3.21% from its 52-week high price of $9.00 and is indicating a premium of 37.27% from its 52-week low price of $5.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TechnipFMC plc (FTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.41%, in the last five days FTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $8.72 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. TechnipFMC plc’s shares saw a change of 43.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.78% in past 5-day. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) showed a performance of 44.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.16 million shares which calculate 2.03 days to cover the short interests.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TechnipFMC plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 159.26% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.36 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.73 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.80% during past 5 years.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.46% institutions for TechnipFMC plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at FTI for having 60.47 million shares of worth $468.64 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 32.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $248.96 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 27.3 million shares of worth $211.58 million or 6.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $128.66 million in the company or a holder of 4.23% of company’s stock.