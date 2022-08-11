Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Is Up 1.11% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) saw 1.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.45 trading at $0.6 or 1.96% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $44.98B. That most recent trading price of SU’s stock is at a discount of -35.83% from its 52-week high price of $42.72 and is indicating a premium of 45.63% from its 52-week low price of $17.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 7.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.96%, in the last five days SU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $31.45 price level, adding 0.69% to its value on the day. Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.10% in past 5-day. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) showed a performance of 1.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $35.78 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.56. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.77% for stock’s current value.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Suncor Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 214.22% while that of industry is 35.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 59.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 197.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.00%.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders