Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Shares Are Up 34.93% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) saw 2.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.29 trading at $0.32 or 16.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.37M. That closing price of SOPA’s stock is at a discount of -3277.29% from its 52-week high price of $77.34 and is indicating a premium of 34.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.24%, in the last five days SOPA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/04/22 when the stock touched $2.29 price level, adding 27.07% to its value on the day. Society Pass Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -78.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.46% in past 5-day. Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) showed a performance of 15.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.58 million shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -249.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -118.34% for stock’s current value.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2,373.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $670k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.37% institutions for Society Pass Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Legal & General Group PLC is the top institutional holder at SOPA for having 0.43 million shares of worth $1.28 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.51 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 80555.0 shares of worth $0.16 million or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51469.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.