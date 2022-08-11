Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) Currently -897.93% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.35 trading at -$0.3 or -6.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $250.08M. That closing price of SKYH’s stock is at a discount of -897.93% from its 52-week high price of $43.41 and is indicating a discount of -3.45% from its 52-week low price of $4.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29300.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 384.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.45%, in the last five days SKYH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $4.35 price level, adding 28.22% to its value on the day. Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s shares saw a change of -57.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.81% in past 5-day. Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) showed a performance of -23.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 2.22 days to cover the short interests.

SKYH Dividends

Sky Harbour Group Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.36% institutions for Sky Harbour Group Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SKYH for having 0.47 million shares of worth $7.06 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, which was holding about 95600.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.43 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.46 million shares of worth $6.89 million or 3.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16333.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.