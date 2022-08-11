Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Has Recovered -19.36% To Date, But An Additional -38.47% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw 2.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.62 trading at $3.65 or 15.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.45B. That closing price of SHLS’s stock is at a discount of -38.47% from its 52-week high price of $36.86 and is indicating a premium of 64.01% from its 52-week low price of $9.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.89%, in the last five days SHLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $26.62 price level, adding 0.04% to its value on the day. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.11% in past 5-day. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) showed a performance of 63.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.91 million shares which calculate 3.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.57 to the stock, which implies a fall of -8.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -50.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 39.89% for stock’s current value.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 73.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.36% while that of industry is 23.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders