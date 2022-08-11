Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) Is Currently -133.81% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) saw 3.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.85 trading at -$0.06 or -1.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $142.74M. That closing price of STIX’s stock is at a discount of -133.81% from its 52-week high price of $11.34 and is indicating a premium of 3.51% from its 52-week low price of $4.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 74.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Semantix Inc. (STIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.22%, in the last five days STIX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $4.85 price level, adding 44.7% to its value on the day. Semantix Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.22% in past 5-day. Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) showed a performance of -51.26% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -106.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -106.19% for stock’s current value.

STIX Dividends

Semantix Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX)’s Major holders