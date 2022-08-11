Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Share Price Recovers 43.59% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) saw 3.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at $0.03 or 3.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $141.05M. That closing price of RMO’s stock is at a discount of -853.85% from its 52-week high price of $7.44 and is indicating a premium of 43.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Romeo Power Inc. (RMO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.73%, in the last five days RMO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $0.78 price level, adding 21.02% to its value on the day. Romeo Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.33% in past 5-day. Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) showed a performance of 24.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.09 million shares which calculate 2.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.80. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -130.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -130.77% for stock’s current value.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -36.40% in the current quarter and calculating -69.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 167.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.79% institutions for Romeo Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at RMO for having 10.99 million shares of worth $16.37 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.07 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.95 million shares of worth $1.77 million or 2.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.