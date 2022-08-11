Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) At $1.65: What To Do?

In last trading session, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) saw 44.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.65 trading at -$1.85 or -52.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.14M. That closing price of RDBX’s stock is at a discount of -1549.7% from its 52-week high price of $27.22 and is indicating a premium of 2.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.64 in the current quarter.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -52.86%, in the last five days RDBX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/05/22 when the stock touched $1.65 price level, adding 71.0% to its value on the day. Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -59.26% in past 5-day. Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) showed a performance of -70.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.25 million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70.69 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $116.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.57% institutions for Redbox Entertainment Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Omni Partners US LLC is the top institutional holder at RDBX for having 1.19 million shares of worth $11.98 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Standard General L.P., which was holding about 0.98 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.4 million shares of worth $0.95 million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.08 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.