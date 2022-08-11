Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -100.0%.

In recent trading session, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) saw 9.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.25 trading at $0.08 or 6.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $30.86M. That most recent trading price of KTTA’s stock is at a discount of -580.0% from its 52-week high price of $8.50 and is indicating a premium of 35.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 162.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.40%, in the last five days KTTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 14.97% to its value on the day. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s shares saw a change of -33.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.75% in past 5-day. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) showed a performance of 15.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -100.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -100.0% for stock’s current value.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16,566.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $500k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $800k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.35% institutions for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund, L.P. is the top institutional holder at KTTA for having 0.55 million shares of worth $0.68 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 72937.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $90077.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 53683.0 shares of worth $66298.0 or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18033.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $22270.0 in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.