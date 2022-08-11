OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Ripped -74.93% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.57 trading at -$6.68 or -30.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $285.71M. That closing price of OPRX’s stock is at a discount of -536.99% from its 52-week high price of $99.18 and is indicating a discount of -29.09% from its 52-week low price of $20.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 188.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -30.02%, in the last five days OPRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $15.57 price level, adding 37.65% to its value on the day. OptimizeRx Corporation’s shares saw a change of -74.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.41% in past 5-day. OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) showed a performance of -45.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.4 million shares which calculate 9.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -137.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.76% for stock’s current value.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that OptimizeRx Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.78% while that of industry is 2.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.00% in the current quarter and calculating 166.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.01 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 114.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 50.00%.

OPRX Dividends

OptimizeRx Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.43% institutions for OptimizeRx Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at OPRX for having 2.68 million shares of worth $101.21 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 22.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.05 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Artisan Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.27 million shares of worth $34.83 million or 10.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $19.94 million in the company or a holder of 4.37% of company’s stock.