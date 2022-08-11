Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Down -23.32% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$1.25?

In last trading session, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.11 trading at -$1.5 or -26.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $155.40M. That closing price of OLMA’s stock is at a discount of -683.21% from its 52-week high price of $32.19 and is indicating a premium of 51.34% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 540.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -26.74%, in the last five days OLMA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $4.11 price level, adding 32.4% to its value on the day. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.32% in past 5-day. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) showed a performance of -8.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.79 million shares which calculate 4.01 days to cover the short interests.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -59.44% while that of industry is 0.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -52.40% in the current quarter and calculating -60.00% decrease in the next quarter.

OLMA Dividends

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.31% institutions for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at OLMA for having 7.41 million shares of worth $31.57 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 18.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Logos Global Management LP, which was holding about 3.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.95 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.78 million shares of worth $3.34 million or 1.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.24 million in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.