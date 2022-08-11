Is Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Expensive At $2.71? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) saw 17.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.71 trading at $0.28 or 11.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $648.69M. That closing price of HUT’s stock is at a discount of -511.44% from its 52-week high price of $16.57 and is indicating a premium of 53.14% from its 52-week low price of $1.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.52%, in the last five days HUT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $2.71 price level, adding 1.45% to its value on the day. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s shares saw a change of -65.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.92% in past 5-day. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) showed a performance of 84.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.36 million shares which calculate 1.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.89 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -84.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -43.54% for stock’s current value.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hut 8 Mining Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,166.67% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.90% during past 5 years.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.99% institutions for Hut 8 Mining Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at HUT for having 8.34 million shares of worth $46.06 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 2.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.88 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.16 million shares of worth $18.37 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.