Is Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Expensive At $3.38? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) saw 15.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.38 trading at $0.83 or 32.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.89M. That most recent trading price of DRCT’s stock is at a discount of -62.43% from its 52-week high price of $5.49 and is indicating a premium of 65.68% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 937.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 32.58%, in the last five days DRCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $3.38 price level, adding 12.21% to its value on the day. Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.60% in past 5-day. Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) showed a performance of 78.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -136.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.14% for stock’s current value.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Direct Digital Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.36 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

DRCT Dividends

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.96% institutions for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at DRCT for having 7195.0 shares of worth $24327.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., which was holding about 3032.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10251.0.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13862.0 shares of worth $46870.0 or 0.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12589.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $42565.0 in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.