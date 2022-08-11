Is Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) A Better Buy Than Others After A -51.22% Fall In This Year?

In recent trading session, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw 1.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.90 trading at $1.22 or 5.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.96B. That most recent trading price of GOOS’s stock is at a discount of -134.24% from its 52-week high price of $53.64 and is indicating a premium of 27.29% from its 52-week low price of $16.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.48 in the current quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.63%, in the last five days GOOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $22.90 price level, adding 5.64% to its value on the day. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.97% in past 5-day. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) showed a performance of 22.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.71 million shares which calculate 11.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.66% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $14.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.32. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -84.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.37% for stock’s current value.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 64.37% while that of industry is -8.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 22.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.09 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $202.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.80%.

GOOS Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.34% institutions for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at GOOS for having 9.69 million shares of worth $255.22 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 17.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $110.51 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.72 million shares of worth $150.66 million or 10.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $66.42 million in the company or a holder of 4.64% of company’s stock.