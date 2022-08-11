Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Shares Surged 23.22% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) saw 5.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.20 trading at $0.93 or 21.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $875.63M. That closing price of GROV’s stock is at a discount of -140.38% from its 52-week high price of $12.50 and is indicating a premium of 27.88% from its 52-week low price of $3.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.78%, in the last five days GROV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $5.20 price level, adding 21.21% to its value on the day. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -47.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.22% in past 5-day. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) showed a performance of -0.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -92.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -92.31% for stock’s current value.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 67.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 140.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 436.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 140.54% institutions for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at GROV for having 3.2 million shares of worth $31.58 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 1.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.54 million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.82 million shares of worth $8.05 million or 1.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.35 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.45 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.