Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Is Up 28.85 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) saw 1.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.01 trading at $0.45 or 28.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $88.00M. That closing price of GMTX’s stock is at a discount of -172.64% from its 52-week high price of $5.48 and is indicating a premium of 42.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 77540.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 151.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 28.85%, in the last five days GMTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $2.01 price level, adding 0.99% to its value on the day. Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.63% in past 5-day. Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) showed a performance of 28.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.43 million shares which calculate 5.64 days to cover the short interests.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.29% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 63.20% in the current quarter and calculating 67.40% increase in the next quarter.

GMTX Dividends

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.99% institutions for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at GMTX for having 5.83 million shares of worth $8.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 5.25 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.36 million shares of worth $0.5 million or 0.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.24 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.