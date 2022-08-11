Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Rises 81.50% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $0.37?

In last trading session, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) saw 3.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at $0.04 or 12.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.82M. That closing price of VINO’s stock is at a discount of -1232.43% from its 52-week high price of $4.93 and is indicating a premium of 24.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 660.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.47%, in the last five days VINO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $0.37 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.48% in past 5-day. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) showed a performance of -18.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 76340.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.46. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2997.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2997.3% for stock’s current value.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.60% during past 5 years.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.58% institutions for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VINO for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 88160.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.28 million or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 74943.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $71870.0 in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.