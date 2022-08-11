FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Could Experience -50.72% Growth

In last trading session, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) saw 1.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.47 trading at $0.7 or 14.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $556.13M. That closing price of FTCI’s stock is at a discount of -110.97% from its 52-week high price of $11.54 and is indicating a premium of 61.24% from its 52-week low price of $2.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.68%, in the last five days FTCI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $5.47 price level, adding 0.73% to its value on the day. FTC Solar Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.41% in past 5-day. FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) showed a performance of 45.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.36 million shares which calculate 3.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 45.16% for stock’s current value.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FTC Solar Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 41.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.67% while that of industry is 23.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.80% in the current quarter and calculating 29.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.39 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $51.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.55% institutions for FTC Solar Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at FTCI for having 3.57 million shares of worth $17.59 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cinctive Capital Management LP, which was holding about 2.59 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.75 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.73 million shares of worth $9.89 million or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.63 million in the company or a holder of 1.00% of company’s stock.