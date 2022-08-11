Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Adds 6.01% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.52 trading at $0.59 or 5.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.41B. That most recent trading price of FRO’s stock is at a discount of -0.43% from its 52-week high price of $11.57 and is indicating a premium of 47.05% from its 52-week low price of $6.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.35%, in the last five days FRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $11.52 price level, adding 0.78% to its value on the day. Frontline Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 54.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.01% in past 5-day. Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) showed a performance of 32.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.24 million shares which calculate 2.84 days to cover the short interests.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Frontline Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 53.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 367.86% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 374.00% in the current quarter and calculating 223.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.56 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.65 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.70% during past 5 years.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.09% institutions for Frontline Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet is the top institutional holder at FRO for having 11.5 million shares of worth $101.2 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.31 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.53 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.81 million shares of worth $24.94 million or 1.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.59 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.25 million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.