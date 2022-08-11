Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock Has Fallen -55.59% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.37 trading at -$0.16 or -3.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $872.12M. That closing price of FRGE’s stock is at a discount of -986.96% from its 52-week high price of $47.50 and is indicating a premium of 2.29% from its 52-week low price of $4.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.53%, in the last five days FRGE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/04/22 when the stock touched $4.37 price level, adding 53.51% to its value on the day. Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.96% in past 5-day. Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) showed a performance of -38.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.74 million shares which calculate 1.87 days to cover the short interests.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.74% institutions for Forge Global Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the top institutional holder at FRGE for having 8.55 million shares of worth $289.51 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 16.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 2.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85.22 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $1.14 million or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22944.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.24 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.