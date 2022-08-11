Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Drops -72.91% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $1.49?

In recent trading session, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at $0.0 or -0.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $244.18M. That most recent trading price of EPZM’s stock is at a discount of -289.26% from its 52-week high price of $5.80 and is indicating a premium of 72.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Epizyme Inc. (EPZM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.36 in the current quarter.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.34%, in the last five days EPZM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $1.49 price level, adding 2.61% to its value on the day. Epizyme Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.49 million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -302.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.68% for stock’s current value.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Epizyme Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.67% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.90% in the current quarter and calculating 51.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.2 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.00%.

EPZM Dividends

Epizyme Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.32% institutions for Epizyme Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RP Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at EPZM for having 31.83 million shares of worth $36.61 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 18.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 15.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.85 million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.14 million shares of worth $6.55 million or 6.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.92 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.18 million in the company or a holder of 2.92% of company’s stock.