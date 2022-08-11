Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Adds 12.40 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) saw 3.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.58 trading at $0.08 or 15.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $247.87M. That closing price of EMBK’s stock is at a discount of -1708.62% from its 52-week high price of $10.49 and is indicating a premium of 39.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.31%, in the last five days EMBK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/04/22 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 10.54% to its value on the day. Embark Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.40% in past 5-day. Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) showed a performance of 23.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.02 million shares which calculate 0.51 days to cover the short interests.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Embark Technology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -87.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.25% while that of industry is -2.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

EMBK Dividends

Embark Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.80% institutions for Embark Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Data Collective IV GP, LLC is the top institutional holder at EMBK for having 63.72 million shares of worth $553.09 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 17.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd., which was holding about 53.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $313.02 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.7 million shares of worth $15.88 million or 0.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.56 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.