Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) 14.33% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.1097?

In last trading session, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at $0.18 or 25.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $314.11M. That closing price of DOMA’s stock is at a discount of -955.68% from its 52-week high price of $9.29 and is indicating a premium of 21.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 25.00%, in the last five days DOMA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $0.88 price level, adding 0.89% to its value on the day. Doma Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.33% in past 5-day. Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) showed a performance of -8.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.4 million shares which calculate 3.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -468.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -70.45% for stock’s current value.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Doma Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -75.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 83.82% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $114.54 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $126.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.98% institutions for Doma Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Foundation Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at DOMA for having 44.78 million shares of worth $97.17 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is StepStone Group LP, which was holding about 14.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.41 million shares of worth $9.58 million or 1.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.9 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.29 million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.