Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Reduces -4.06% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.12 trading at $0.21 or 3.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $526.88M. That most recent trading price of DSX’s stock is at a discount of -12.58% from its 52-week high price of $6.89 and is indicating a premium of 45.92% from its 52-week low price of $3.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.55%, in the last five days DSX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $6.12 price level, adding 0.81% to its value on the day. Diana Shipping Inc.’s shares saw a change of 51.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.06% in past 5-day. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) showed a performance of 35.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.66 million shares which calculate 3.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.11% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.13% for stock’s current value.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Diana Shipping Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 49.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 255.81% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $81.99 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $76.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 137.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

DSX Dividends

Diana Shipping Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.56% institutions for Diana Shipping Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP is the top institutional holder at DSX for having 4.3 million shares of worth $26.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.39 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.42 million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.65 million shares of worth $3.93 million or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.