ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Has Already Recovered 48.82%, But Another -24.24% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $99.10 trading at $3.12 or 3.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $120.17B. That most recent trading price of COP’s stock is at a discount of -24.24% from its 52-week high price of $123.12 and is indicating a premium of 48.82% from its 52-week low price of $50.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ConocoPhillips (COP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.9 in the current quarter.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.25%, in the last five days COP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $99.10 price level, adding 0.21% to its value on the day. ConocoPhillips’s shares saw a change of 34.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.10% in past 5-day. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) showed a performance of 15.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.89 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $125.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.9% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $99.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $165.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.1% for stock’s current value.

ConocoPhillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ConocoPhillips is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 145.59% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 207.10% in the current quarter and calculating 118.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.47 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.02 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $10.21 billion and $11.62 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 90.70% while estimating it to be 63.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 342.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.53%.

COP Dividends

ConocoPhillips is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.44% institutions for ConocoPhillips that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at COP for having 111.1 million shares of worth $11.11 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 107.54 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.75 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 37.5 million shares of worth $3.75 billion or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.85 billion in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.