Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $3.50

In last trading session, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) saw 3.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.60 trading at $0.1 or 6.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $735.47M. That closing price of CCO’s stock is at a discount of -156.25% from its 52-week high price of $4.10 and is indicating a premium of 43.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.67%, in the last five days CCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $1.60 price level, adding 5.6% to its value on the day. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.56% in past 5-day. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) showed a performance of 49.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.39 million shares which calculate 8.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -118.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.88% for stock’s current value.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 96.77% while that of industry is 5.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.20% in the current quarter and calculating 88.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $645.29 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $657.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $505.92 million and $589.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.50% while estimating it to be 11.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.00%.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.07% institutions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the top institutional holder at CCO for having 105.43 million shares of worth $364.8 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 22.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ares Management Llc, which was holding about 38.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $131.48 million.

On the other hand, PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 50.86 million shares of worth $175.98 million or 10.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.45 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $36.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.