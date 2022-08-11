Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Up 3.03% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $3.33?

In recent trading session, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.74 trading at $1.33 or 3.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.73B. That most recent trading price of CFG’s stock is at a discount of -43.43% from its 52-week high price of $57.00 and is indicating a premium of 13.56% from its 52-week low price of $34.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.24 in the current quarter.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.46%, in the last five days CFG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $39.74 price level, adding 0.6% to its value on the day. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.03% in past 5-day. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) showed a performance of 6.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.82 million shares which calculate 1.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.59% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $33.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.96% for stock’s current value.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Citizens Financial Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -18.54% while that of industry is -6.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.10% in the current quarter and calculating 12.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.14 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.21 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 132.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.12%.

CFG Dividends

Citizens Financial Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.25% institutions for Citizens Financial Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CFG for having 48.84 million shares of worth $2.21 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 40.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.85 billion.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 21.6 million shares of worth $770.77 million or 4.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $552.0 million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.