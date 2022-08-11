CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Surged 37.81% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In recent trading session, CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.48 trading at $1.48 or 4.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.17B. That most recent trading price of CINC’s stock is at a discount of -28.88% from its 52-week high price of $43.15 and is indicating a premium of 61.17% from its 52-week low price of $13.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 198.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.5 in the current quarter.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.62%, in the last five days CINC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $33.48 price level, adding 22.41% to its value on the day. CinCor Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 100.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.81% in past 5-day. CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) showed a performance of 57.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.89 million shares which calculate 5.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $51.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.41% for stock’s current value.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CinCor Pharma Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 92.68% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

CINC Dividends

CinCor Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.22% institutions for CinCor Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CINC for having 5.57 million shares of worth $97.77 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.34 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76.08 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.38 million shares of worth $6.67 million or 1.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.51 million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.