Buy, Sell Or Hold Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) At $1.44?

In last trading session, Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) saw 3.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.44 trading at -$0.28 or -16.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.28M. That closing price of IONM’s stock is at a discount of -531.94% from its 52-week high price of $9.10 and is indicating a premium of 30.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 498.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.23 in the current quarter.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.28%, in the last five days IONM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/05/22 when the stock touched $1.44 price level, adding 74.51% to its value on the day. Assure Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -73.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 42.57% in past 5-day. Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) showed a performance of -3.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9780.0 shares which calculate 0.79 days to cover the short interests.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Assure Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -62.50% while that of industry is -0.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -130.00% in the current quarter and calculating -500.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.08 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $6.22 million and $8.55 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.30% while estimating it to be 8.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.50% during past 5 years.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.73% institutions for Assure Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at IONM for having 1.56 million shares of worth $2.25 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6405.0 shares of worth $9223.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 603.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $868.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.