Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) 10.65% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) saw 1.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.22 trading at -$1.16 or -5.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.79B. That most recent trading price of BNL’s stock is at a discount of -31.95% from its 52-week high price of $28.00 and is indicating a premium of 10.65% from its 52-week low price of $18.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 589.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.18%, in the last five days BNL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $21.22 price level, adding 5.31% to its value on the day. Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.73% in past 5-day. Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) showed a performance of 5.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.12 million shares which calculate 5.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.04% for stock’s current value.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.69% while that of industry is 10.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating -11.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $98.41 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $101.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.40% during past 5 years.

BNL Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.30% institutions for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BNL for having 22.94 million shares of worth $486.05 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $284.7 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Principal Real Estate Securities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.75 million shares of worth $164.12 million or 4.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.56 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $96.66 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.