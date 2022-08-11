Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $9.79?

In recent trading session, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) saw 3.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.79 trading at $0.01 or 0.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.93B. That most recent trading price of ASZ’s stock is at a discount of -0.92% from its 52-week high price of $9.88 and is indicating a premium of 1.63% from its 52-week low price of $9.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.10%, in the last five days ASZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $9.79 price level, adding 0.2% to its value on the day. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s shares saw a change of 0.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.86 million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

ASZ Dividends

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.00% institutions for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II that are currently holding shares of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at ASZ for having 11.49 million shares of worth $112.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 5.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.97 million.

On the other hand, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.4 million shares of worth $13.74 million or 1.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.84 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.