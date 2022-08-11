Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Is Up 30.58% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw 1.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at $0.03 or 3.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $126.53M. That closing price of ARDX’s stock is at a discount of -110.99% from its 52-week high price of $1.92 and is indicating a premium of 46.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.48%, in the last five days ARDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $0.91 price level, adding 1.09% to its value on the day. Ardelyx Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.99% in past 5-day. Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) showed a performance of 30.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.84 million shares which calculate 3.11 days to cover the short interests.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ardelyx Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.95% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.80% in the current quarter and calculating 57.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 86.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.86 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.31 million and $1.25 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 41.70% while estimating it to be 278.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -44.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.78% institutions for Ardelyx Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ARDX for having 5.7 million shares of worth $6.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Great Point Partners LLC, which was holding about 4.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.1 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.18 million shares of worth $2.33 million or 1.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.