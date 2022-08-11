Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) At $2.11: So What?

In last trading session, Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.11 trading at $0.04 or 1.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $224.82M. That closing price of APLD’s stock is at a discount of -1520.85% from its 52-week high price of $34.20 and is indicating a premium of 59.72% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.93%, in the last five days APLD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/04/22 when the stock touched $2.11 price level, adding 15.94% to its value on the day. Applied Blockchain Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.05% in past 5-day. Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) showed a performance of 113.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.81 million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.61 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Aug 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.10% during past 5 years.

APLD Dividends

Applied Blockchain Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.94% institutions for Applied Blockchain Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC is the top institutional holder at APLD for having 1.59 million shares of worth $1.67 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which was holding about 0.24 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.79 million.

On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.16 million shares of worth $3.89 million or 1.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.