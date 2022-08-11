Analysts Say Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Can Really Get To $37.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) saw 3.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.88 trading at $0.35 or 1.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.06B. That most recent trading price of ELAN’s stock is at a discount of -76.06% from its 52-week high price of $35.00 and is indicating a premium of 6.24% from its 52-week low price of $18.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.79%, in the last five days ELAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $19.88 price level, adding 2.83% to its value on the day. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -31.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.35% in past 5-day. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) showed a performance of -2.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.74 million shares which calculate 3.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.92% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -86.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.43% for stock’s current value.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.67% while that of industry is -9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.50% in the current quarter and calculating 9.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.08 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.1 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.08 billion and $1.11 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.50% while estimating it to be -1.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.00%.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.38% institutions for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ELAN for having 41.45 million shares of worth $822.42 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 34.51 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $684.74 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 35.0 million shares of worth $694.36 million or 7.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $269.11 million in the company or a holder of 2.86% of company’s stock.