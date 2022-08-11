Analysts Predict Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) To Reach $231.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $171.09 trading at $1.42 or 0.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $78.88B. That most recent trading price of TGT’s stock is at a discount of -57.22% from its 52-week high price of $268.98 and is indicating a premium of 19.83% from its 52-week low price of $137.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.83%, in the last five days TGT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $171.09 price level, adding 1.06% to its value on the day. Target Corporation’s shares saw a change of -26.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.04% in past 5-day. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) showed a performance of 17.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.14 million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $184.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.41% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $150.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $231.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.33% for stock’s current value.

Target Corporation (TGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Target Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -37.61% while that of industry is 3.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -79.90% in the current quarter and calculating -17.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.08 billion for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.47 billion in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.59%.

TGT Dividends

Target Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.26% institutions for Target Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TGT for having 43.25 million shares of worth $9.18 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 38.82 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.24 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.83 million shares of worth $2.93 billion or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.23 billion in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.