Analysts Predict SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) To Reach $4.50 In 12 Months

In last trading session, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.69 trading at $0.05 or 3.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.76M. That closing price of SBIG’s stock is at a discount of -221.89% from its 52-week high price of $5.44 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 445.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.05%, in the last five days SBIG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $1.69 price level, adding 15.5% to its value on the day. SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.43% in past 5-day. SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) showed a performance of -3.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58510.0 shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -166.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -166.27% for stock’s current value.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

SBIG Dividends

SpringBig Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 195.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.17% institutions for SpringBig Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SBIG for having 57684.0 shares of worth $0.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.