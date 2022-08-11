Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) Could Experience -40.75% Growth

In last trading session, Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) saw 9.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.83 trading at $2.12 or 57.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.63B. That closing price of ALLG’s stock is at a discount of -387.82% from its 52-week high price of $28.44 and is indicating a premium of 42.54% from its 52-week low price of $3.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 129.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 57.14%, in the last five days ALLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $5.83 price level, adding 8.62% to its value on the day. Allego N.V.’s shares saw a change of -40.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 46.12% in past 5-day. Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) showed a performance of 66.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 2.07 days to cover the short interests.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allego N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 96.56% while that of industry is 13.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

ALLG Dividends

Allego N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.74% institutions for Allego N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. is the top institutional holder at ALLG for having 18.1 million shares of worth $273.67 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Palantir Technologies Inc., which was holding about 2.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.24 million.