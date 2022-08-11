Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Is Now 62.81% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In recent trading session, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.51 trading at $0.01 or 0.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.89B. That most recent trading price of ALHC’s stock is at a discount of -41.43% from its 52-week high price of $23.35 and is indicating a premium of 62.81% from its 52-week low price of $6.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 459.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.06%, in the last five days ALHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/05/22 when the stock touched $16.51 price level, adding 13.88% to its value on the day. Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.66% in past 5-day. Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) showed a performance of 19.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.78 million shares which calculate 5.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.86% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 27.32% for stock’s current value.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alignment Healthcare Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 94.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.95% while that of industry is -1.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -4.00% in the current quarter and calculating -3.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $337.97 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $331.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

ALHC Dividends

Alignment Healthcare Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.73% institutions for Alignment Healthcare Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ALHC for having 70.07 million shares of worth $786.88 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 37.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Warburg Pincus LLC, which was holding about 22.77 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $255.69 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.62 million shares of worth $38.71 million or 1.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $39.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.87% of company’s stock.