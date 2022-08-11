Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Has Recovered -84.25 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -697.62% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) saw 3.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.02 or 2.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $79.14M. That closing price of AKBA’s stock is at a discount of -697.62% from its 52-week high price of $3.35 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.77%, in the last five days AKBA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.45% in past 5-day. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) showed a performance of -7.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.3 million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -376.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -197.62% for stock’s current value.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -77.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 73.53% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.20% in the current quarter and calculating 44.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $49.73 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $51.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.90% during past 5 years.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.25% institutions for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AKBA for having 14.4 million shares of worth $10.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.96 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.02 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.27 million shares of worth $3.78 million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.57 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.