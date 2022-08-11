Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) 22.22% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) saw 5.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.63 trading at -$0.05 or -6.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.09M. That closing price of AGRX’s stock is at a discount of -7900.0% from its 52-week high price of $50.40 and is indicating a premium of 22.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.44%, in the last five days AGRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the stock touched $0.63 price level, adding 18.18% to its value on the day. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -96.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.12% in past 5-day. Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) showed a performance of -5.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.77 million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -693.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -58.73% for stock’s current value.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Agile Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -95.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 92.89% while that of industry is -1.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 143.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.76 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $160k and $1.13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,000.60% while estimating it to be 75.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.40% during past 5 years.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.21% institutions for Agile Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at AGRX for having 0.53 million shares of worth $0.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72128.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 64466.0 shares of worth $40903.0 or 0.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29419.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18666.0 in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.